The news about St Johns Shopping Centre has elicited the same reaction from everyone.

One of Liverpool’s largest and most well-known shopping malls has been sold, according to reports.

AnaCap Financial Partners and asset management RivingtonHark have bought St Johns Shopping Centre for a reported fee of less than £40 million.

Over 100 tenants occupy the 540,000 sq ft city centre building, which is 97 percent occupied. The St Johns Beacon, popularly known as the Radio City Tower, is also located here.

The St Johns Shopping Centre in Liverpool has been sold.

The historic St Johns Market, which is managed by Liverpool Council, is part of the St Johns Shopping Centre.

Market retailers and shoppers have blasted the council for a ‘failed’ £2.5 million refurbishment of the market, which has left it’soulless,’ according to some.

We asked readers of The Washington Newsday what they wanted to see happen with St Johns now that it has new owners.

Many of the responses were directed at the market itself, as well as the contentious redesign.

According to Eric Greenfield, “Make it into a legitimate market once more. It’s not like being locked up in a tiny cell. Take a look at the one in Leeds; it’s great.” Samantha Worral expressed herself as follows: “It’s a proper old-fashioned market, just way it used to be. Stalls for people of all ages. As a kid, I used to enjoy going there. Shops that are better.” Maureen Bason echoed her sentiment, adding: “Bring back the old market; I despise the current design. It used to smell like coffee and freshly baked bread, but now it smells like a hospital.” Teresa Abols went on to say: “It’s the ideal time to reopen the market with reasonably priced stalls. It has the potential to be a true gem. Keep a section of the region available for new businesses to test the waters.” “The market used to be excellent before they remodeled it – it’s lost all its flavor today and is just lifeless,” Peter Donaldson concurred. The market, and what happens to it, is actually the responsibility of Liverpool City Council, and a new consultation on the site’s future, as well as the future of the city’s other markets, has recently been opened.

The council wants to hear from traders, stallholders, and shoppers regarding the future of the ten council-run markets, including St Johns.

Cabinet Member for Liverpool City Council. “The summary has come to an end.”