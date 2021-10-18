The newest police update comes as a guy fights for his life following a “nasty altercation” near the Yacht Club.

After being assaulted at Liverpool Marina on Friday, a man remains in critical condition in hospital.

On October 15, just before 8 p.m., emergency personnel were called to the site near the Yacht Club after allegations of an attack.

A casualty, a 70-year-old male, was brought to the hospital and is said to be in a ‘serious but stable’ condition.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a church.

A man in his 40s was apprehended by policemen nearby and arrested on suspicion of assault, according to police.

The suspect has now been released on bail awaiting further investigation.

As a result of the alleged attack, cops set up a wide cordon around The Yacht Club restaurant, its parking lot, and a portion of sidewalk along South Ferry Quay.

Customers at the Yacht Club were turned away, and prospective witnesses were reportedly kept inside the institution while investigations were conducted.

One witness told The Washington Newsday that he witnessed a “nasty fight” outside the venue.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter (@MerPolCC), phone 101, or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.