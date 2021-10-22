The newest Liverpool injury is the’sacking’ of a Manchester United player following the re-enactment of the legendary Anfield row.

For Friday, October 22nd, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

The 3-3 draw at Anfield in January 1994 is still fresh in the minds of Liverpool fans as they prepare to face Manchester United this weekend in the latest meeting between the two rivals.

Within 24 minutes, Sir Alex Ferguson’s team had raced to a 3-0 lead, with goals from Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs, and Denis Irwin.

Despite the fact that Reds manager Graeme Souness was fired later that month, his team rallied behind a first-half brace from Nigel Clough and a late header from Neil “Razor” Ruddock.

A dressing room brawl drove Ferguson to’sack’ a Manchester United icon after the final whistle, enraged at having given up such a huge lead.

Jurgen Klopp has a handful of injury concerns ahead of Liverpool’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, the fierce rivals will meet once more, with Liverpool in good spirits after keeping their unbeaten start to the season intact.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, will be hoping to have Curtis Jones available at the weekend after the 20-year-old sat out the team’s midweek victory over Atletico Madrid.

Jones has missed Liverpool’s last two games due to a groin injury he sustained while on England Under-21 duty.

Though the German coach expressed optimism about Jones’ return earlier this week, Thiago Alcantara is still recovering from a calf ailment.