The newest actor on Coronation Street is a former police officer who may be familiar to viewers.

The newest actor on Coronation Street is a former police officer who may be familiar to viewers.

After James is given $30,000 for an interview, Michael and James will test drive a sports automobile.

However, when James queries the officer, PC Brody, about why he pulled them over, the officer arrests James for obstruction and places him in handcuffs.

In Liverpool, Gok Wan and Coronation Street stars have a party.

James takes a fall and injures his leg.

Craig comes around the corner to see James in excruciating pain, and Michael is convinced they’ve been the victims of a racial attack.

James believes his career is ended in the hospital.

Michael attempts to encourage James to file a complaint once more, but he refuses.

However, Michael and James are taken aback when they learn that their arrest was videotaped and put online.

James agrees that they should file a formal police report.

Craig learns from PC Brody that James and Michael have filed a formal complaint against him, accusing him of racism.

What we do know is that Daniel Jillings will be playing PC Brody in Corrie, according to the M.E.N.

In his previous life, the actor worked as a police officer.

“Words out,” he tweeted on Wednesday. On Monday the 26th, PC BRODY will make his first appearance on @itvcorrie.”

Fans may have seen him previously because he’s no stranger to the small screen.

The former Greater Manchester Police officer is most known for his portrayal as Mick Cooper in the World War II film Enemy Lines, in which he co-starred with Ed Westwick and John Hannah.

Daniel has also appeared in Hollyoaks, Doctors, and Casualty as Billy Parker.

It’s also not his first time in Corrie; he played PC Ashcroft in the ITV series in 2012.

Away from the screen, Daniel and Emmerdale’s Danny Miller co-founded the children’s grief charity Once Upon a Smile in 2011.