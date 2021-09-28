The New St George’s Hall attraction takes tourists to Liverpool in the 1850s.

St George’s Hall in Liverpool has launched a brand-new immersive tourist experience that brings the city of the 1850s to life.

St George’s Hall, which first opened in 1854, represented two sides of the city, according to The History Whisperer. The majestic Great Hall and Concert Room, beloved by Queen Victoria and Charles Dickens, were on one side of the structure, while prison cells for those awaiting judgment in the courtroom were on the other.

The intriguing story is recounted from the perspective of Livie, a young girl who finds herself alone after her father is moved to the other side of the world after finishing work on St George’s Hall.

Meanwhile, Livie’s brother is being held captive in one of the prison cells.

Tickets are on sale now for the attraction, which opens on Friday, October 8. They’ll only cost £1 per person for a limited period.

Gazooky Studios, an award-winning storytelling and XR technology business, Immersive Interactive, a specialist in mesmerizing touch-wall interactivity, and Music in Mind, a company that develops rousing, funny, and moving sound effects and music, are among the developers of The History Whisperer.

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra created and performed the music on their own.

“St George’s Hall is already a must-visit destination for tourists and residents alike, but by bringing on board some of the country’s leading digital and immersive technology companies, we are now offering a whole new way of showcasing its amazing history,” said Councillor Harry Doyle, Liverpool’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy.

“We understand how difficult the last 18 months have been for people, so when we open the doors, it will cost just £1 per person to come as a gesture of giving back to the city. The story conveyed in the History Whisperer is crucial to comprehending the city’s history and what makes it what it is today.”