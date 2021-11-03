The new sexual health service will be one of the largest in the United Kingdom.

A new sexual health clinic set to open in Liverpool later this month will be one of the country’s largest.

axess Liverpool will provide people with a “welcoming and easily accessible service,” according to Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT).

The program brings together sexual health services in central, north, and south Liverpool, and it includes all elements of sexual and reproductive health, including contraception, testing, and treatment for sexually transmitted illnesses (STIs).

In dedicated clinics for LGBTIQ+ and young people, outreach teams will provide patient-centered care and sexual health education, and residents will have access to digital services such as online bookings and remote consultations.

The new service, according to Councillor Frazer Lake, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, “will allow our residents to have all of their contraceptive and STI-related needs covered in one place and in one appointment, which will unquestionably improve the patient journey and experience.”

James Woolgar, an Advanced Public Health Practitioner and the current Chair of the English HIV and Sexual Health Commissioners’ Group, believes the program has the potential to modernize sexual health care.

“The intention to expand the services provided by pharmacies implies that care is significantly more accessible across the city,” he said.

“When combined with a thorough education program and targeted campaign effort, this new service has the potential to boost knowledge and awareness, assisting our citizens in taking care of their own sexual and reproductive health while also reducing health inequalities.”

The initiative will provide “world-class and creative sexual health treatment from a brand new state-of-the-art clinic,” according to Dr. Martyn Wood, Lead Consultant for LUHFT regional sexual health services.

“This puts sexual health care closer to all Liverpool citizens,” he stated.