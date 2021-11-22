The new Secretary of State of Washington is developing a strategy to combat disinformation in the run-up to elections.

According to the Associated Press, Steven Hobbs, the new Washington secretary of state, was sworn in on Monday and promises to build a system to combat misleading and inaccurate election information.

During his term in office, Hobbs wants to develop a plan to respond to election-related disinformation and misinformation, as well as improve on the state’s earlier cyber security initiatives.

“The last thing we need is for people to believe that their election system is insecure when it is,” he said.

Hobbs is the 16th Secretary of State of the United States of America. He is the first person of color to lead the office, as well as the first Democrat in 56 years.

Hobbs, who is of Japanese ancestry, resigned from his Senate position representing Washington’s 44th legislative district to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, the fifth successive Republican Secretary of State since 1965.

Wyman is joining Joe Biden’s government as an election security officer. She will be the election security lead for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is in charge of election security in the United States.

Hobbs will continue in office until the November 2022 general election. The results will determine who will fill Wyman’s four-year term for the final two years. He stated that he intends to run in that election.

In the state reception chamber at the state Capitol, Hobbs was sworn in by state Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu, following which he complimented Wyman in his remarks, noting that she understood and dealt with the challenges of cyber and information warfare in the election realm.

He said, “I’m going to expand on that.” “And I’m delighted we’ll have a Washington, D.C. partner to expand on that.” Vic Meyers, the last Democratic secretary of state of Washington, was elected in 1956 and served for two terms. Meyers was defeated for a third term in 1964, when Republican Lud Kramer defeated him.

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee revealed Hobbs as his choice earlier this month. Hobbs is regarded as a centrist in the Senate Democratic caucus. Unlike vacancies in other partisan posts such as the Legislature or county offices, the governor is not bound to nominate someone from a certain political party.

