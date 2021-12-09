The new Plan B face mask rules, as well as where you must now wear one.

Boris Johnson has unveiled a slew of new limitations aimed at slowing the spread of the Omicron coronavirus type.

The harsher limits proposed by the Prime Minister are part of the government’s Plan B, which affirmed the implementation of vaccine passports and a new work-from-home policy.

On November 28, face masks were declared mandatory in places like stores and public transportation, but Mr Johnson warned that from Friday, they will be required in more places.

“From this Friday, we will extend the necessity to wear a face mask in most indoor venues, including theatres and movies,” he stated in a press conference from No 10.

“Of course, there will be times when it is impractical, such as when eating, drinking, exercising, or singing.”

People who do not follow the new rules face a £200 fine for a first offense, which will be lowered to £100 if they pay within two weeks. For each subsequent offense, the fine will be doubled, totaling £6,400.

The new face-covering laws will not apply in pubs, restaurants, or gyms because of the exceptions of “eating, drinking, exercising, or singing.”

The new rules do not apply to children under the age of 12 or to anyone who is unable to participate due to medical reasons.

Staff and visitors at all schools and daycare establishments, as well as secondary school students, are “highly recommended” to wear masks in communal spaces.

We’ve compiled a list of all the places where you’ll need to wear a mask.

From Friday, you must wear a mask.

Theatres

Worship locations

Cinemas

Public libraries are available to the public.

Locations in the community

Where masks are already required by law

Supermarkets and shops

Houses of auction

Banks and post offices

Agents for real estate and lettings

Hair salons, tattoo studios, and nail bars are all places where you can get your nails done.

Pharmacies

Veterinary clinics

Galleries of retail

Travel agencies that sell to the public

Takeaways that don’t have a place to eat or drink on the premises

Public transportation is available.

Taxis and private hire automobiles are available.

Tests and instruction in driving

Hubs of transportation (airports, rail and tram stations and terminals, maritime ports and terminals, bus and coach stations and terminals)