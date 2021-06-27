The new ‘phenomenal’ Liverpool eatery is swiftly ascending the TripAdvisor rankings.

A Liverpool restaurant has been receiving wonderful ratings and is swiftly rising to the top of the city’s best-rated restaurants.

Despite barely opening its doors on May 18, Brasserie Loup is presently ranked fourth on TripAdvisor, with over 40 “great” ratings and a five-star rating.

The location is a little out of the way, but it’s absolutely worth searching out. Brasserie Loup, located above sibling restaurant Wolf & Waffle on Berry Street, offers a menu of classic French meals.

Tesco customers praised Kelly Brook’s £18 F&F Clothing gingham midi dress on Instagram.

The restaurant seats 60 people and serves typical French cuisine with basic flavors, such as cheesy onion soup and garlic and white wine sauce for moules frites.

The location is designed to give a relaxing eating experience, with rich green velvet couches, sophisticated French artwork, and hanging plants.

A beret-clad gilded mannequin head, an eye-catching pink neon sign, and an antique chandelier draped in ivy are among the design highlights of Brasserie Loup.

“Amazing new secret restaurant,” claimed one TripAdvisor reviewer who went in May. This place strikes all the right notes – amazing decor, lovely music, excellent service, delicious cuisine, and the cocktails were works of art – I can’t say enough good things about it and can’t wait to return.”

“Fantastic cuisine, first rate service!” remarked another, who visited Brasserie Loup in June. I dined here with my wife and was blown away by the quality of what appeared to be fairly simple food.

“The pate was incredible, and my wife had the best mussels she’d ever tasted. Main courses of perfectly grilled steaks and a real cheese trolley for dessert! Served by Jack who was very attentive. Would highly recommend, will be back!”

A third said: “Unreal hidden gem. Unreal experience. The food was incredible (moules starter, steak main). Even the chips seemed to be better than other chips. Truly decent place, this. Can’t recommend enough… Bon!”

Brasserie Loup’s menu is split into entrees, plats, fromage and desserts including Tartare de filet de boeuf, steak frites, crème brûlée and more.

Alongside the food, Brasserie Loup also serves an extensive drinks menu including French wines, craft beers and cocktails, all of which can be. Summary ends.