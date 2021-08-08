The new modification will affect thousands of Universal Credit recipients.

According to a trade union, at least 200,000 low-income self-employed employees would see their Universal Credit payments reduced.

The Minimum Income Floor (MIF), which was abolished when the Coronavirus epidemic broke out, has been reinstated.

Because of the epidemic, the requirements for self-employed people claiming Universal Credit were temporarily changed.

On July 31, however, this changed, and the pre-pandemic rules were reinstated.

This means that Universal Credit will look at whether you are a gainfully employed self-employed person.

If this is the case, your payment will be based on the Minimum Income Floor.

The Minimum Income Floor is a presumptive earnings level. This is based on what an employed individual would receive under identical circumstances, according to the government.

It’s calculated by multiplying your age group’s National Minimum Wage by the amount of hours you’re expected to look for and be available for employment. It also offers a fictitious tax and National Insurance deduction.

If your self-employed earnings fall below the DWP’s Minimum Income Floor, your Universal Credit payment will be calculated using the Minimum Income Floor rather than your actual wages.

However, Community, a trade union, estimates that this alteration to the original guidelines will affect at least 200,000 people.

“The reinstatement of the Minimum Income Floor for Universal Credit is harsh and punitive,” Kate Dearden, Community’s Head of Research, Policy, and External Relations, stated.

“Universal Credit beneficiaries are employed in 37 percent of cases — it is an in-work benefit.

“This move will be especially devastating to the millions of self-employed employees in the United Kingdom, many of whom have already had a difficult year due to their exclusion from government support systems and loss of the majority of their revenue.

“Self-employed people are employees as well, and they form the backbone of the British economy.

“They account for about 15% of our workforce and are critical to the UK’s fastest-growing and most inventive businesses, including research, engineering, healthcare, the arts, entertainment, media, and the delivery of other critical services across the country.

"The government must support our self-employed citizens. They must maintain the Minimum Income Floor suspended, as."