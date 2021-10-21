The new Mersey Travel app could help you save up to £100 every month.

According to data from a new smartphone app launched today, homeowners in the Liverpool City Region could save over £100 per month by swapping car trips for bike rides and walks.

The ‘Smart Green Journey’ app, created by Liverpool John Moores University with support from Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, calculates how much money and carbon you save every journey when you leave the car at home.

Its goal is to encourage people to walk and cycle more.

The free smartphone software, which is accessible for Apple and Android devices, is one of the few that details both the carbon and cost reductions that may be realized by traveling more actively.

It allows users to plan the fastest or quietest routes, track their progress, check local air quality, and locate safe bike parking facilities within the Liverpool City Region’s six boroughs.

“Cycling and walking are fantastic for our physical and emotional health and wellbeing,” Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said.

“But riding a bike or walking to work isn’t just for exercise; it’s also an inexpensive, easy, and ecologically responsible way to get to work, go to school or college, or even go to the store.”

“This new app, built by LJMU with our aid, is a brilliant tool that will allow individuals across the Liverpool City Region not just plan their active journeys, but also see how much money and carbon they save each time they go.”

According to app data, a driver commuting from Sefton Park to Lime Street – a 9km round-trip each day – would save £25 in fuel per month and emit 44kg less carbon, while a cyclist commuting from Crosby to the Pier Head would save £50 per month and emit 110kg less carbon, while both could save an average of £80 per month on parking fees.

“Everyone wants to know they’re reducing carbon,” said Di Fitch, Smart Green Project Manager at LJMU. “However, it’s household economics that actually hold the key to commuters’ decisions.”

