The new McDonald’s McSpicy burger is reviewed.

When the ‘spicy’ nuggets first came out, I thought they were moderate and tasteless. So, to say the least, I was skeptical when I heard about this new McSpicy burger launching today.

But it’s what we’re all wondering: how does it taste? Is it really so hot?

I didn’t spend any time in finding out.

When I ordered through Uber Eats, I was able to see when my driver arrived at my nearby McDonald’s and when they were on their way, making delivery a breeze.

I was dismayed to see that the burger had become pretty chilly by the time I took it out of its wrapper.

However, I was impressed by the proportion of the chicken on the burger; it didn’t exactly match the bun, but that helped it feel less processed.

The heat of the seasoning surprised me when I bit into the burger; it was genuinely fairly spicy.

The burger’s heat is strong, but with the cooling sauce (and a drink if you’re sensitive to spicy foods), it’s not too hot.

It was actually extremely excellent, and I was delighted by the well-balanced flavors – I’d discovered that more seasoning would have been beneficial with Jollibee, and McDonalds truly delivered on this front.

The burger came with a small amount of sauce, which I felt to be beneficial because it kept the burger from becoming soggy, as I discovered when I tried Burger King’s bean burger and the sauce left the patties with an unpleasant feel.

I really liked this burger, but I prefer spicy meals, so it’s definitely not for you if you don’t like them.

You can get it in-store at your local McDonald’s, or order it online from JustEat and receive £5 off when you sign up here (the burger is less than £5, so it’s a steal…).