The new Liverpool restaurant of Gino D’Acampo has been given a new closing hour.

The new Liverpool restaurant of Gino D’Acampo has been given permission to stay open until 2.30 a.m.

The council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee approved Gino’s 360 Sky Bar, which is located in the new Innside by Melia hotel in the city center, this morning.

The restaurant had previously operated under the hotel’s license, but restaurant owners sought to Liverpool Council earlier this year to have the venue, as well as its sky bar, given its own license.

Ward councillor Nick Small and tenants of adjoining West Tower had initially objected to the late-night operating hours, citing concerns about anti-social behavior and noise, as well as a suggested closing time of 3 a.m.

However, once restaurant owners agreed to a set of requirements and moved the closing time forward significantly, councillor Small and some of the neighbors retracted their complaints.

Alcohol sales will cease half an hour before the restaurant and bar close at 2.30 a.m.

Only one neighbor, James Keitley, testified at today’s meeting, and after getting assurances that the hotel would not conduct live music events and would regularly monitor noise levels at night, he dropped his objections.

Felicity Tulloch of Kuit’s Solicitors spoke on behalf of the restaurant, claiming that the business’s neighbors were “first and foremost, the hotel’s guests,” and that the restaurant would never want to annoy individuals staying at the hotel or elsewhere.

Jan Coskun, director of food and beverage at Gino D’Acampo Hotels & Leisure, would keep in touch with One Park West tenants and handle any future problems, she added.

The restaurant also promised to keep a careful eye on the venue’s sound.

The proposal was approved by the licensing and gambling sub-committee this afternoon, albeit the decision can be challenged to the magistrates’ court within 21 days.