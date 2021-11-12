The new Liverpool flagship is a ‘long-awaited homecoming,’ according to the store owner.

In Liverpool’s city center, a new contemporary menswear store has opened its doors.

Martin Webster’s MARAI, which is owned and run by him, has opened on the Metquarter’s ground level.

Martin founded MARAI in 2018 with his team to establish a high-quality menswear brand that offers stylish, useful, and trans-seasonal clothes. Martin has more than 35 years of retail experience.

As the markets reopen and the lights turn on, Christmas approaches. MARAI’s main offering is timeless pieces that can be worn day to night, all year long, and for any event.

Mercerized cotton printed t-shirts, technical jackets, and piqué clothing are also available.

“After 35 years in the industry, launching our flagship store in the Metquarter seems like a long-awaited homecoming,” Martin added.

“We are ecstatic to be able to showcase our apparel among so many other successful enterprises, demonstrating that quality breeds quality.” That is what MARAI intends to accomplish in the Metquarter.”

“Premium, local products will always have a home at Metquarter,” said Jennina O’Neill, Metquarter centre manager. We support independent fashion, and MARAI’s addition to the centre adds another another high-quality option for discerning buyers.

“We’re quite pleased with how the center has changed in recent years. The building has been successfully reused and remixed over the previous five years to become a creative community that houses learning, art, fashion, street food, and entertainment all under one roof.

“It’s an exciting time for Metquarter, and the addition of Everyman Cinema and GPO means we can now create a family-friendly location that will entertain families, couples, and friends for hours.”

MARAI is open Monday through Saturday from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.