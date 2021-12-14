The new John Lennon Airport route in Liverpool is a ‘golden opportunity’ for the city.

A new Lufthansa route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, according to airport officials, represents a “gold dust” opportunity to connect the city to the rest of the world.

On May 4, 2022, Lufthansa Airlines will launch a new service between Liverpool and Germany.

For the first time, nonstop flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to the German carrier’s main hub in Frankfurt will be available.

Passengers flying from Liverpool may connect to over 150 locations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas via Frankfurt.

Lufthansa will take off from Liverpool for the first time in its 66-year existence. The airline will use either the Airbus A320 or the Bombardier CRJ900, both of which have 168 seats.

The flight will take approximately one hour and forty minutes, according to Chris Brown, Director of Marketing Liverpool, who stated that this is an exciting time for Liverpool.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “This announcement, in my opinion, should not be overlooked. This is fantastic news. We’ve been clamoring for a long time for the possibility to have a scheduled airline that would connect us to the rest of the globe while also making marketing easier for us.

“Because you can now fly directly to Liverpool, it opens up a world of possibilities. It opens up Frankfurt, which has its own large economic sector. The key is those 150 destinations. Now we can boast that you can fly directly into Liverpool.

“When it comes to customers who want things to be easier and who want to know they can just hop on a plane and end up where they want to go, this is gold dust.

“It’s a huge announcement, and one that comes at a great time for everyone following a difficult period.

"Liverpool has a promising future. We were on the verge of losing it a few years ago, and to have it back, especially with a brand like Lufthansa and its links, is simply fantastic news that will undoubtedly be embraced throughout the city." This has been a 'long-held aspiration,' according to John Irving, CEO of Liverpool John Lennon Airport.