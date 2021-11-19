The New Jersey Senate hasn’t ‘Even Started to Talk About’ a Bill to Ban Smoking at Casinos in Atlantic City.

The New Jersey Senate has not “even begun to discuss” a bill that would prohibit smoking in casinos in Atlantic City.

According to New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney, there has been no discussion in the state Legislature on whether or not to move through with the measure to ban smoking.

According to The Associated Press, newly re-elected Democratic Governor Phil Murphy indicated he will sign the bill if lawmakers pass it. Sweeney, who was trounced in his re-election bid, didn’t seem rushed to examine it on Thursday.

On Thursday, anti-smoking advocates organized a press conference in an attempt to encourage lawmakers to enact the bill during the current lame-duck session of the Legislature. Before newly-elected members are sworn in, the session will terminate on January 11th.

Sweeney remarked at a groundbreaking ceremony for a supermarket in Atlantic City, “We haven’t really started to talk about it, frankly, in any significant discussion.” “The governor, myself, and the (Assembly) speaker must sit down and discuss which bills will be moved forward.” “I’m not sure what the lame duck will look like. The governor, the legislature, and the president must all agree. So, we’ll see what happens “Added he.

According to a poll commissioned by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, New Jersey residents are more than 2-to-1 in favor of prohibiting smoking at casinos.

“We’re delighted New Jersey voters agree that we shouldn’t have to choose between our health and a job,” said Robin Vitulle, an Atlantic City dealer supervisor for more than 36 years.

The current legislation in New Jersey prohibits smoking in most indoor establishments, although casinos are specifically exempt.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Our consumers, in our experience, have no difficulty stepping outside to smoke because they are required to do so everywhere else. Then they go back inside and bet some more. We can no longer wait for clean air in our workplace, and we ask the legislature to close the casino loophole once and for all “Vitulle went on.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, Murphy made smoking illegal as a virus-prevention strategy when the casinos reopened in July following a three-and-a-half-month hiatus.

The restriction was lifted in April of this year, and since then, This is a condensed version of the information.