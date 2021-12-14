The New Hampshire Teachers Union has filed a lawsuit against the state for its ‘Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination’ law.

The AFT-New Hampshire, a teachers union, and a few educators and parents sued the state’s top education, human rights, and law enforcement officials on Monday over the state’s “Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination” law.

New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Commission on Human Rights Chair Christian Kim, and Attorney General John Formella are all named in the action. While the Education Department and Human Rights Commissions stated they don’t comment on ongoing cases, a senior assistant attorney general said the agency would “examine the lawsuit and defend the law.”

Teachers are prohibited from teaching youngsters that they are inferior, racist, sexist, or repressive because of their ethnicity, gender, or other qualities, according to the law, which was passed in June. Discipline may be imposed on teachers who break the law. It allows teachers to teach about the “historical existence” of ideas and emphasizes the importance of anti-discrimination legislation.

An earlier version of the bill was similar to a prior Trump administration rule that attempted to prohibit “divisive concepts” from being discussed in schools.

The complaint claims that the rule hinders debate of systematic racism, expression, and the free flow of ideas, as well as harming students.

In the case, the teachers’ union, which represents 3,400 public school teachers and related employees, as well as three high school teachers and two parents, requested an enforcement prohibition and a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, the measure is “unconstitutionally vague in violation of the United States Constitution, chills teacher speech in violation of the First Amendment, conflicts with and compels abridgment of New Hampshire’s Constitution and laws, thereby creating further vagueness, fear, and uncertainty as to what New Hampshire teachers may teach, and as a result harms New Hampshire’s students.”

Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers in New Hampshire, said teachers labor in dread of being “targeted without evidence by somebody with a political goal.”

“Educators are afraid of losing their teaching license for attempting to teach,” Howes remarked.

She claimed that one of the reasons for the lawsuit was a conservative group’s promise of $500 to the first person who “caught” a teacher breaking the law after the Education Department set up a website to gather complaints about teachers. In a letter to supporters, the conservative nonprofit said. This is a condensed version of the information.