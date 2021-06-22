The new flexible train season tickets will not save me any money, according to the author.

Passengers on the train have expressed their dissatisfaction after learning that the new flexible season tickets will not save them money on their journeys.

The tickets, which went on sale on Monday, are valid for any eight days during a 28-day period in England.

Part-time commuters on some routes will save hundreds of pounds each year, according to the Department of Transport.

However, if certain trips are taken during off-peak hours or with railcards, bigger savings can be realized.

A number of travellers have stated that switching to the new tickets will result in them paying extra.

The tickets, according to Trudie Thompson, 59, from Dover, Kent, “would help very few people” and “will not inspire people to return to commuting.”

She told the PA news agency that she wants to return to work two days a week starting in September, but that weekly season tickets will save her £190 per month compared to the new Flexi Season ticket.

Ms Thompson added, “The Government and rail firms are seriously misinformed if they assume the general public will clamor for this agreement.”

There’s no actual motivation here.

Passengers were “made to expect that the savings would be more substantial,” said to Graeme Douglas, who commutes from Faversham, Kent, to London.

“It was marketed as a game-changer,” he explained. “We’ve been waiting months for this to be revealed, and it’s only a small reduction in the daily fee if you commit to eight days over a month.

“It won’t help me save any money. It is preferable to travel during off-peak hours and to utilize a Network Rail card if possible. There’s no real motivation here.”

According to an online season ticket price calculator, a passenger commuting three days a week from Cambridge to London King’s Cross via any permitted route will pay £5,745.60 if they use the new tickets.

This is more expensive than an annual ticket (£5,388), but less expensive than weekly (£6,999.01) or monthly (£6,207.60) tickets.

The new flexible tickets are the cheapest option over a year for a passenger who commutes two days a week.

