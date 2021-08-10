The new Ferry cafe is deemed too unstable to conduct a fire investigation.

A Wirral building that caught fire last week, sending columns of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles, is deemed “too unstable” for a fire inquiry.

In the early hours of August 6, the building housing the Riverside cafe and Premier convenience store on Clipper View in New Ferry, Wirral, caught fire.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the location, and people were advised to remain indoors while firefighters battled the blaze, which began shortly after midnight.

The Washington Newsday received video of smoke billowing from the structure, which could be seen across New Ferry and beyond, with some people mistaking it for fireworks due to the noise.

The flames was brought under control just after 2 a.m., but there was significant damage, according to the fire department, and workers will remain on the scene throughout the next day to conduct dampening down and hot spotting operations.

The cafe’s owners stated that no one was hurt in the fire, which prompted an outpouring of support for the company.

Merseyside Police stated on Friday that road closures were in place around the area while a joint investigation between Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Merseyside Police was carried out to determine the reasons.

While the incident was being investigated, residents were warned to stay away from the area.

Later, a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said today that due to the circumstances of the fire, offices were unable to carry out the investigation.

“The investigation was not possible due to the stability of the structure, so this has been classified as unknown cause,” the spokeswoman stated.