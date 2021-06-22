The new DUP leader has challenged the UK government to “step up and deal” with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he will speak to Boris Johnson on post-Brexit arrangements at the “earliest moment” after being declared as the only candidate in the leadership campaign.

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots said earlier that the UK government guaranteed him a “major win” on the Protocol.

Following a meeting of DUP officers on Saturday, Sir Jeffrey is anticipated to be validated as the party’s leader.

Mr Poots resigned on Thursday, citing an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with the nomination of Paul Givan as Stormont First Minister following a settlement between Sinn Fein and the UK Government on the advancement of Irish language legislation.

Sir Jeffrey is Northern Ireland’s longest-serving member of parliament, and he was narrowly defeated by Mr Poots in the party’s latest leadership election last month.

After Arlene Foster was removed in May and replaced by Mr Poots, he will become the party’s third leader in a couple of weeks.

On Twitter, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis was one of many who congratulated Sir Jeffrey.

When every unionist representation in the devolved institutions rejects the Northern Ireland Protocol, it is unrealistic to expect stability.

Sir Jeffrey stressed the need of a power-sharing government at Stormont in his maiden statement as leader elect, calling the coalition Executive as “unwieldy, but it guarantees every voice is heard.”

“We should continue to work together in this manner. “It has to be built on mutual respect for one another’s mandate,” he remarked.

“To that end, I will speak with the Prime Minister as soon as possible to emphasize that stability cannot be expected while every unionist member of the devolved institutions rejects the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The Government, as well as those who profess to be protectors of peace and stability, must take action to deal with the Protocol in a way that preserves the United Kingdom’s constitutional and economic integrity.

