The new diagnosis feels like a ‘weight has been lifted,’ according to the X Factor contestant.

Marcus Collins, 33, was diagnosed with ADHD on October 18 after suffering from melancholy, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts for years.

“If I was depressed, I was suicidal,” the performer told The Washington Newsday. I felt like I’d won the lotto if I felt fantastic. “There was no middle ground.” When a man approaches a mother with a pram in the rain, she becomes overwhelmed. “I heard somewhere that my reds blaze scorching red, but when I’m blue, it’s the darkest, deepest blue you can ever imagine,” he continued.

“And I’ve always felt that way.” Each end of the scale, for example, was always 100 percent.” Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a lifelong illness that affects behavior and how the brain processes information in about 2% of adults.

It can involve erratic attention, hyperactivity, difficulties managing impulsive behavior, and a constant need for stimulation as a result of restlessness and wandering focus caused by monotonous work.

People with ADHD, like Marcus, a singer, actor, and hairstylist, are typically creative and innovative, and are compelled to seek out new experiences to avoid boredom.

They are, however, more prone to suffer from mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression, to get addicted, and to conduct crimes, especially if they are uninformed and untreated.

People can feel that they have little control over their lives without diagnosis and treatment, and they may feel worthless as a result of how symptoms like poor timekeeping and intermittent focus are seen.

A regular occurrence is having problems keeping jobs or being labeled as disruptive in school because they find it difficult to show up on time, fulfill deadlines, and filter what they say, just like you do.

Over time, the knockbacks and jibes accumulate.

“The symptoms of ADHD can often be misunderstood as having a terrible personality or not willing to commit, or attempting to make trouble, or being overly emotional, insensitive, talking over people, having too many ideas, or being too exuberant,” Marcus told The Washington Newsday.

