The new Covid promotion for England advises people to continue wearing masks.

People in England are being advised to continue wearing face coverings in crowded areas and to check in to events using the NHS Covid-19 app, despite the fact that legal restrictions to do so have been repealed.

The Government will replace its “hands, face, space, fresh air” tagline with the new catchphrase “Keep life moving.”

A video featuring television doctor Dr Amir Khan will also encourage that people continue to practice social distancing, as the film depicts a young man stepping off a pavement to let an elderly neighbor to pass.

The advise comes despite the fact that Monday was dubbed England’s “freedom day,” with Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring the repeal of practically all legislative limitations, including social distancing norms.

Young people have also been urged to be vaccinated, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid reiterating the Prime Minister’s ambition to make full vaccination a “requirement for entry to nightclubs” by autumn.

The campaign will emphasize, however, that being double-jabbed does not completely prevent you from coronavirus infection or from being advised to self-isolate.

The campaign comes as hundreds of thousands of people are affected by a “pingdemic,” which is wreaking havoc on a variety of businesses.

Retailers are struggling to keep shelves stocked due to personnel shortages caused by the increased number of patients being advised to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, including via Covid app notifications.

Mr Javid said: “We should all be proud of our nation’s efforts in bringing us to a stage where we can gradually relax limitations as we move closer to normal living.

“This new campaign emphasizes the need of continuing to practice simple habits such as excellent hygiene and allowing for fresh air wherever possible.”

Dr Khan, a practicing general practitioner, stated: “Thanks to the nation’s efforts, we are now able to go to relatives and friends around the country and visit places we have missed – such as movies, sports stadiums, and restaurants.