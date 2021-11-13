The new commander of the Oklahoma National Guard will not enforce the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate.

The new commander of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard has stated that he will not implement the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine order.

The Department of Defense (DoD) issued an order earlier this year requiring all military personnel to be vaccinated against the virus, with a deadline of June 30, 2022 for National Guard troops. On November 2, however, Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt submitted a formal request to the Department of Defense (DoD) to reject the order for Oklahoma National Guard members.

Stitt nominated Army Brigadier General Thomas Mancino as the state’s next adjutant general and head of the National Guard on Wednesday. Mancino, who has yet to be confirmed by the Oklahoma state Senate, wrote an immediate memo stating that he would not implement the order, which he called “irresponsible.” As the country’s sitting president, Joe Biden is the commander in chief of the United States military. As long as troops were not deployed federally, Mancino claimed that Stitt, not Biden, was the commander in chief of the state’s National Guard.

Mancino, who does not have legal authority until the state Senate confirms him, instructed the Oklahoma National Guard to violate the law while stationed in Oklahoma but to respect it when deployed nationwide.

In the message, Mancino wrote, “I now direct that no Oklahoma Guardsman be obliged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, irrespective any other Federal mandate.” “In compliance with DoD policy, Oklahoma Command will continue to process Federal vaccine waivers.” He further stated that “no negative administrative or legal action will be taken against Guardsmen who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.” “It’s possible that additional implementation policies will be forthcoming.” Although governors have jurisdiction over their state’s National Guard, even if the troops are not deployed by the federal government, the forces are paid by the federal government. Ignoring the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate might trigger a cascade of actions that could end in money being withdrawn, albeit the legal status is unclear.

Mancino’s memo was “a legal murky area that would have to be assessed by our lawyers,” according to Air Force Major Matthew Murphy, a spokesman for the National Guard Bureau.

