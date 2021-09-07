The new CEO of Liverpool’s hospitals lays out his priorities for the city’s overburdened hospitals.

The new interim chief executive of Liverpool’s two emergency hospitals, which are under pressure, has set out his six-month targets.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT), which runs the Royal Liverpool, Aintree, and Broadgreen hospitals and is one of the country’s largest hospital organizations, has appointed Sir David Dalton as its next chief executive.

Steve Warburton, the previous CEO, announced his departure last month, stating that it was the “appropriate time” for him to step down.

Liverpool’s hospitals are under severe strain as a result of increased covid hospitalizations, a backlog produced by the recent lockdowns, and problems that predate the pandemic.

Before the board of Aintree Hospital joined with the Royal Liverpool Hospital to form LUHFT in 2018, Mr Warburton was the chief executive of that hospital.

Since then, the hospitals have battled the epidemic while also dealing with other issues, such as thousands of patients in Aintree’s Gastroenterology department not receiving follow-up consultations.

Some of the patients experienced “catastrophic injury,” such as learning they had advanced cancer.

The trust also received two alarming inspection reports from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which revealed that some covid protocols were not being followed.

Sir David said his goal will be to focus on three essential priorities: the Trust’s purpose, its people, and its partners, in an email to colleagues delivered yesterday.

“Aim: The Trust’s overarching purpose is to provide great healthcare that is safe, effective, and compassionate,” he wrote. This will be accomplished by launching a new strategy to quality improvement and patient safety.

“People: The Trust’s ambitions and intentions can only be realized with the dedication of its employees. I believe that if colleagues feel genuinely involved and encouraged, and if leaders listen and understand the impediments that can sometimes prevent them from providing excellent care, they will give their all. To accomplish this, I will collaborate with leaders and employees across organizations.

"Partners: Liverpool can be more powerful if it acts as a unit. I'll look at how we might work together with partners in a variety of ways to promote people's health and well-being."