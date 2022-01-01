The ‘new Beatles museum’ in Liverpool and what to expect in 2022.

Few expected the Autumn budget to be such a contentious discussion point in Liverpool after nearly two years of constant shocks and surprises.

The majority, though, were taken off guard by Rishi Sunak’s revelation that Liverpool will receive £2 million for a “new Beatles destination on the waterfront.”

The idea of £2 million ring-fenced for another Fab Four shrine didn’t sit well with the majority of people, possibly as a result of weathering 18 months of Covid-19 with its social and economic losses, and perhaps as a result of the city having been in the shadows of The Beatles for 60 years.

The Beatles should serve as an introduction to modern Liverpool.

But it did, at the very least, provide an opportunity.