The new Aldi pushchair is £250 less expensive than the John Lewis model.

Aldi has reintroduced some new baby and toddler items, including the Ickle Bubba line, which is proving to be a favourite with parents.

They’ve released an online-only pushchair for £149.99, which is half the price of the John Lewis model.

The lie-flat unit of the Ickle Bubba Black Moon Pushchair is suitable for your child from birth to 9kg.

When your kid is six months old, you can trade in the lie flat unit with a seat that will last until they are roughly 15 kilograms (which is estimated to be around the three-year point).

Rather than purchasing two separate items, you can save money by purchasing a baby carrier that does everything.

You won’t have to worry about the weather with the two-in-one pushchair’s apron, canopy hood, and rain cover.

Because the hood has a UPF rating of 50+, you can be assured that your baby will be protected from the sun.

If all black isn’t your style and you’d prefer something a little lighter, you’re in luck since it also comes in a trendy grey colour that feels a little warmer.

Act quickly because the Ickle Bubba Black Moon Pushchair is only available online for a limited time.