The new £79 tea dress from Marks and Spencer is a must-have for any shopper.

M&S, the high-street retailer, uses a range of social media channels to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches.

Millions of fans follow the retailer online, where it showcases its fashion, childrenswear, accessories, homeware, and more.

One of the retailer’s most recent photos on its main Instagram page generated a commotion.

Marks and Spencer reposted a shot of its pale blue floral tea dress with its 1.8 million Instagram followers, which was originally posted by @tara griffin.

The tea dress is part of the M&S X GHOST collaboration and has a standard fit with a flattering midi length tiered hem. It has a velvet tie around its v-shaped neck.

M&S captioned the photo, “Treat yourself this bank holiday weekend!” Our new M&S X GHOST collaboration has arrived, and it’s jam-packed with the season’s must-have dresses!

“Our Floral Tea-Dress is worn by @tara griffin.”

The garment, which costs £79, was a hit with Marks & Spencer fans, garnering over 2,300 likes in the first 24 hours after it was posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“OH MY GOSH, I HAVE TO HAVE THAT DRESS,” Hanna exclaimed. I feel like I have to have it.”

“Absolutely in love with this,” one consumer exclaimed.

Jordan responded with a “Damnnn” and a few flame emojis.

Others just used heart emojis to express their feelings.

