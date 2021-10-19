The new £5,000 heat pump grants: everything you need to know.

Heat pump payments of up to £5,000 would be available to homeowners, according to the government.

As part of efforts to reduce emissions from homes, the money will allow households to replace their gas boiler with a low-carbon heat pump.

The move is part of the government’s ambition to make all new heating systems low-carbon by 2035, but the administration says that no current fossil-fuel boilers will be required to be replaced.

Ministers claim that switching to low-carbon heating in the coming years will reduce emissions, reduce the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels, and lower the country’s vulnerability to global gas price increases.

A £450 million boiler upgrading project will pay incentives to build low-carbon heating technologies such as heat pumps, which run on electricity and function in reverse to gather energy from the air or ground.

Over the next three years, the government will spend more than £3.9 billion to reduce carbon emissions from heating and buildings, including making social housing more energy efficient and cozier and cutting emissions from public buildings.

Here are some answers to some of the most often asked questions concerning one of the main technologies that could be used to replace gas boilers.

When will I be able to apply for a grant for a heat pump?

According to the plans, the £5,000 subsidies will be available starting in April, and will allow households to install heat pumps for a same price as regular gas boilers.

What are the prices of heat pumps?

While prices vary, a new system installation might cost around £10,000 on average.

It is still a niche market, and as the technology becomes more common, costs are likely to decrease.

Octopus Energy has previously stated that it aims to virtually reduce the cost within 18 months, and that once the Government’s £5,000 grant plan kicks in next April, it will install heat pumps for around the same price as gas boilers.

How different are they in terms of running?

The biggest difference is that you don’t receive the same immediate boost as you do with gas when you turn on the boiler because you’re cold.

This is due to the fact that a heat pump heats water in the. “The summary has come to an end.”