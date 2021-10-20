The new 3D Anfield Christmas advent calendar has been released by Liverpool FC.

Preparations for the holiday season are already underway, with LFC being the latest to jump into the intricate advent calendar market.

The days of a hidden picture or a bite-sized piece of chocolate are long gone. Advent calendars today come in different shapes and sizes, with treats ranging from spirits to scented candles.

The Liverpool Football Club’s offering is a tiny Anfield stadium. “From fashion basics to tech accessories” are among the products found behind the 24 doors.

A complete list of what’s included can be seen at store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-3d-stadium-advent-calendar or at the bottom of this article.

The recently released LFC advent calendar isn’t cheap at £100, but high-ticket goods like headphones and beanie hats help to offset the cost.

The unique advent calendar is also evocative of the Anfield 3D jigsaw, which is one of several goods available on the LFC online store.

In football, the Christmas season is typically regarded as pivotal in terms of the league season. If you want to have an LFC-themed Christmas this year, keep an eye out for the decorations that will be available soon before the holidays.

The LFC Christmas Advent Calendar is now available.

What does the LFC Christmas advent calendar include?

2 pin badges for smart phones

Bookmark with a magnet

Set of shoelaces

The slap band

Magnets for refrigerators

Token for the shopping cart

Set of wooden stamps

bracelets made of silicone

Embroidered badges

Sticks that go boom bang

CoasterPennant

Notebook

Keyring

Lanyard

Ducks made of rubber

Cards to be played

the chime of the bicycle

FlagTorchBeanie

Bag for the gym

Headphones