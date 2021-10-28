The new £2 million Beatles attraction in Liverpool has been dubbed a “waste of money” by locals.

The £2 million fund for a new Beatles attraction announced in the autumn budget has been dubbed a “waste of money” by some.

In his autumn budget statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak made a surprise revelation about a new Beatles attraction for the Liverpool Waterfront.

Mr Sunak revealed his plans to steer the economy out of the pandemic by allocating large sums of money to the NHS and public transportation.

A yacht docked at Albert Dock belonged to a drug lord from Liverpool.

The Liverpool City Region will receive £710 million to improve its bus and train network.

He also promised that money would be set aside to protect Tate Liverpool, as well as £2 million for a new Beatles attraction on the Liverpool Waterfront.

The money was acquired by Nadine Dorries, the new Culture Secretary, who was born in Liverpool.

On the subject of culture, Mr Sunak stated: “We’re investing £800 million to protect local museums, libraries, and culture as part of leveling up. The British Museum and Tate Liverpool are two examples.

“Over 100 regional museums and libraries will be rebuilt, restored, and resurrected thanks to the Culture Secretary,” he continued.

“This will include up to £2 million to start building on a new Beatles destination on the Liverpool waterfront,” he continued, smiling at Ms Dorries.

People in Liverpool are debating whether the city truly needs another Beatles attraction after the surprising announcement.

There are already a number of Beatles attractions in Liverpool, including some along the waterfront, such as The Beatles Story.

“An absolute travesty, what a waste of money, and people wondering how they’re going to remain warm this winter,” commented commenter Les Miserables.

fedupwithitall concurred, saying: “I enjoy the Beatles, but the city already has enough attractions. Another won’t bring in additional visitors. What about the musicians that we currently have? Covid is getting in the way of making a break. Consider what could have been done with that £2 million if it had been utilized to save Parr St. Studios…” Cindsboo expressed her thoughts as follows: “It’s a disgrace that they’ve wasted two million pounds on yet another Beatles tribute. The city is in desperate need of finances to supplement its social services, which have practically exhausted over time. Allow our most vulnerable citizens to benefit from this money if it is available.” “The,” VVD96 said. “Summary finishes.””