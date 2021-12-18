The Network Rail job pays £30,000 and requires no prior experience.

If you’re looking for a new job, Network Rail is currently hiring for an interesting position that requires no prior experience.

The position is a grade II signaller stationed at one of Network Rail’s signaling facilities on the north-west line.

The position pays little under £30,000 a year and, best of all, requires no prior experience.

All of the new covid guidelines for the United Kingdom, as well as what might come next for England

It’s possible that the position will be based in Liverpool, Warrington, Chester, or Crewe.

According to the job application: “You’ll make sure trains run smoothly and safely on your section of the network. You play an important role in passenger and freight movements, as well as the safety of our maintenance crews on the railway, by managing the signals on your section of the network.” It goes on to claim that the rail management organization is more interested in an applicant’s transferable abilities and behaviors than in their formal rail experience.

Any work a candidate has done that needs concentration, is safety crucial, and involves talking with others, according to the company, should put them in good stead.

According to the application, any applicant will receive thorough structured training that will equip them with the necessary abilities and confidence to succeed in the post.

Transferable abilities such as effective communication, the ability to learn, the ability to work both independently and as part of a team, and good attention to detail, according to Network Rail, are required.

It goes on to say that being able to operate under pressure and make quick choices are also required in instances such as when a trespasser enters the rail line.

To advance to the interview stage, an applicant must pass the application screening questions and fulfill Network Rail’s psychometric testing minimal pass criteria.

They must also live within a 60-minute commute of the signal box locations in the area where they work, and they must have access to their own transportation because the job requires them to work days, nights, and weekends.

Staff will also be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Network Rail’s signalling community, according to the application, draws from a variety of backgrounds and focuses on the transferrable skills and behaviors listed above. “The summary has come to an end.”