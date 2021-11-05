The need for rape support is at an all-time high, with a two-year waiting list.

Victims of rape and serious sexual assault are facing some of the longest wait times in history, with some people having to wait up to two years for professional help.

Despite women describing the program as a “lifeline,” the latest numbers from Rape Crisis indicate that nearly 10,000 people in England and Wales are waiting to talk with counsellors and therapists, nearly double the number from four years ago.

Despite a significant increase in the number of rape victims coming forward to report allegations to police, some centers have been forced to end their waiting lists due to funding constraints.

Rape Crisis has announced that it is growing in order to meet need, and that long-term funding from all levels of government is now required to better meet demand.

“For many victims and survivors, reaching out for help is a huge step, one taken with extreme trepidation and difficulty – to make that step and then be told you have to wait up to two years for support is devastating and will leave many victims and survivors feeling as if they have nowhere to turn,” Jayne Butler, the charity’s chief executive, told the PA news agency.

As of the end of March this year, 9,947 persons were on the Rape Crisis waiting list.

This is up from 8,444 at the end of the current fiscal year and 4,961 in 2016-17.

Last year, more than 66,000 people used Rape Crisis’ specialist services in England and Wales, with initial estimates suggesting that number has risen to over 75,000 in the year since.

The waiting list statistics is just another setback for the government’s efforts to improve its rape record, which has seen convictions drop and approximately half of all victims who report their suffering to the police ultimately drop their case.

When the Government’s Rape Review was published in the summer, it prompted former justice secretary Robert Buckland QC, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Attorney General Michael Ellis to apologize, stating they were “very sorry” that “victims of rape are being abandoned.”

Last week, the government announced that it would boost yearly funding for Ministry of Justice victim support services to more than £185 million by 2024/25, an increase of 85 percent over funding in 2019/20. “The summary has come to an end.”