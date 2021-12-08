The nearly $8 billion surplus in Minnesota has Democrats and Republicans arguing over how to spend it.

Governor Tim Walz stated that the surplus will help Minnesotans to expand their economic prospects. He credited the surplus to his administration’s efforts to combat COVID and aid the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

Walz told reporters, “This is what responsible policies look like.” “When you have the ability to invest in people, this is what occurs.” The large surplus, according to Walz and Democratic lawmakers, demonstrates that Democratic spending plans work.

The surplus, according to House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley, should be utilized to fund paid sick leave, higher salaries for key workers, and programs for affordable housing and child care, allowing the government to focus on workers, families, and small companies. The Democrats oppose tax cuts for businesses and the rich.

“They’re doing good already. We’re relieved to learn that they’re doing well. They don’t require any additional assistance from the state government “Winkler said. “Despite a healthy and resilient economy, the state government needs to be present to help people who are still struggling.” “Our economy is thriving because everyone is doing better as a result of our state support,” he continued.

Senate Finance Chair Julie Rosen of Fairmont and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt of Crown, both Republicans, favor tax cuts above spending. Although Daudt stated that Republicans do not favor corporate tax cuts, he did suggest education tax credits, the elimination of taxes on Social Security payments, and energy and gas tax moratoriums as possible cutbacks.

“We fully funded our state budget, and now we’re seeing this big surplus, which means we’re collecting more money than we need to run Minnesota’s state government,” Daudt explained. “There is no other option except to return some of it.” The Republican leaders also backed delaying a tax increase on businesses that was set to take effect next month to satisfy the state’s debts to the federal government for unemployment insurance.

“We’ll repair it,” Walz stated in response to the suggestion.

