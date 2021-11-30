The Nearest Supermassive Black Hole Pair to Earth has been discovered, and they are on the verge of colliding.

The closest pair of supermassive black holes to Earth has been identified by astronomers. They are not only the closest objects of this type to our planet, but they are also closer together than any other couple ever seen.

This closeness suggests that the black holes in the galaxy NGC 7727 in the constellation Aquarius, which are 89 million light-years away from Earth, are travelling towards one other and may eventually collide and join, generating an even more gigantic black hole.

Our planet is 470 million light-years away from the last closest supermassive black hole coupling.

The two supermassive black holes are separated by only 1,600 light-years, which is half the distance between the previous record holders for the shortest gap, according to astronomer Karina Voggel of the Strasbourg Observatory in France.

“This system features the two closest supermassive black holes ever detected,” Voggel, the primary author of a study outlining the team’s discoveries, told The Washington Newsday. One of these massive black holes is located near the galaxy’s center, as we would expect.

“The second black hole isn’t in the center, but rather a little to the side. We’ve never seen a pair of supermassive black holes that are so close together.” What makes this combination even more exceptional, according to Voggel, is that the supermassive black holes involved are in close proximity as a result of a prior big merger, this time between galaxies.

“There are two black holes here because another galaxy joined with the main galaxy a while ago, and that galaxy had a central black hole as well,” she explained.

Most galaxies, according to astronomers and astrophysicists, have a supermassive black hole at their centers. Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*) is the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

By observing how the gravitational pull of the two black holes affects the movement of the stars around them, Voggel and her team were able to determine the masses of the two black holes.

They observed that the larger black hole, which is positioned right in the center of NGC 7727, has a mass of around 154 million times that of the sun, while its partner has a mass of 6.3 million times that of the sun. This is a condensed version of the information.