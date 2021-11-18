The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has been approved to expand to 68 teams, matching the men’s tournament.

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament from last season is proving to be a watershed moment for change.

The opening of that tournament is noted for photographs of rudimentary weight-lifting rigs and huge disparities in tournament amenities for men and women.

The women’s tournament field will be enlarged to 68 teams to mirror the men’s tournament field this season, according to The Associated Press.

In 2011, the men’s competition extended to 68 teams. It also introduced four first-round play-in games, which are usually held in Dayton, Ohio. According to the Associated Press, the first four women’s games of the 2022 tournament will be contested on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season. For the 2023 event and beyond, they will play at a neutral site to be chosen.

“This immediate expansion of the women’s basketball championship reaffirms Division I leaders’ commitment to improve components of the women’s basketball championship that directly impact student-athletes,” said Shane Lyons, chairman of the Division I Council.

“We anticipate a favorable impact on the student experience at the championship,” Lyons added, “particularly in terms of equal team possibilities to compete in the event.”

The women’s selection show, which will be held on the same day as the men’s, will be shifted from Monday to Sunday before the competition begins.

An outside firm’s gender equity evaluation also recommended that the NCAA explore staging both the women’s and men’s Final Fours in the same city on the same weekend. Because the Final Four sites have been chosen for the next five years, the earliest it might happen is 2027.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The enlargement of the women’s tournament was one of the suggestions made by the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink in August following a full external gender equity study. It was commissioned in response to social media outrage over gender discrepancies in tournaments, including weight rooms and other facilities.

The first four games, as well as the rest of the women’s tournament, will be aired on ESPN. The network is also relocating its tournament selection show from Monday to Sunday, the same day as the event. This is a condensed version of the information.