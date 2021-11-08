The NCAA is working on a new constitution that will have a significant impact on college sports.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has issued a draft of a prospective new constitution that will restructure the organization and give each of its three divisions autonomy.

The new constitution, which has been reduced from 43 pages to 18 1/2 pages, focuses a greater emphasis on the wellbeing of athletes. Following a Supreme Court verdict that left the NCAA open to more legal challenges, NCAA President Mark Emmert urged for the convention to give schools and conferences more control.

The NCAA has lost multiple challenges brought by former athletes challenging the present constitution’s prohibitions on amateur athlete revenue. The new constitution, if ratified, would be the first step toward drastically changing the NCAA and the way institutions run their sports programs.

“The ratification of a new constitution in January is the first step in the process of reforming NCAA governance,” said Jack DiGioia, president of Georgetown and chairwoman of the NCAA Board of Governors. “A new constitution will give the divisions the freedom to act they require.” The revisions will give Division I, the top level of collegiate athletics, the authority to reconfigure revenue sharing arrangements and set rules within each of the three divisions. Division I includes major college football and basketball. The NCAA’s Board of Governors is likewise reduced from 21 to nine members.

According to AP News, the goal is to have these and other reforms in place within a year. After a special constitutional assembly next week, the NCAA’s 1,200 member institutions will be able to see the draft constitution and provide feedback. Before the complete membership votes on ratification in January, it could face a slew of modifications.

“The question will be posed: What is the board of governance’s new role and responsibilities? That’s still all three divisions, but their priorities and work would be focused on the association’s “very, very high-level issues,” rather than “some of the things they’ve been getting involved in right now,” according to Shane Lyons, chair of the Division I council and member of the constitution committee.

Many more issues need to be addressed, such as the possibility of a Division IV and the membership requirements for the divisions, as well as if the regulations can make things more equitable for schools with fewer finances. As the NCAA, all parts of the move must be decided within the year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.