The NBA Champion Bucks pay a visit to Vice President Joe Biden’s White House, bringing an end to the Trump era’s drought.

The NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks were welcomed back to the White House on Monday, becoming the first NBA team to do so in nearly five years.

The president of the United States, whether a Republican or a Democrat, frequently recognizes sports champions with a White House ceremony, but the visits ceased during the administration of former President Donald Trump. Many athletes were critical of Trump’s ideas on police, immigration, and other problems, and Trump did not take the critiques well.

President Joe Biden welcomed the squad into his home not only for their championship victory, but also for their support of the COVID-19 vaccination and their public statements following the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, were genuinely enthusiastic about visiting the White House and reviving the long-standing tradition.

“Coming to the White House and meeting the president of the United States is one of those incredible gifts we get to enjoy,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo even recorded himself practicing his greeting for the president and shared it on social media.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“In the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, you took a position for justice and peace, and you’ve gotten people interested,” Biden remarked. The NBA postponed games in 2020 after the Bucks stated that they will not play in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series in order to bring attention to racial injustices in Black communities.

Antetokounmpo aided the Bucks in ending a 50-year drought by leading them to their first NBA title since Lew Alcindor (the Hall of Famer who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after converting to Islam) and Oscar Robertson led the franchise.

Marc Lasry, a millionaire hedge fund manager and Bucks co-owner, is a major Democratic donor.

Alex Lasry, his son and the team’s senior vice president, is on leave while running for the Democratic nomination for one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seats, where he will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Biden made no mention of the Lasrys’ links to the Democratic Party. However, the president began his speech by praising Ted Kellner, a Wisconsin businessman. This is a condensed version of the information.