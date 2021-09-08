The Navy Helicopter’s rotor blades may have been out of balance during the crash that killed five people.

It’s possible that the rotor blades on an MH-60S Seahawk that crashed off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln last month, killing five crew members, were out of balance.

The deadly disaster off the coast of Southern California was caused by “side-to-side” vibrations, according to the San Diego Tribune, which caused the main rotor to contact the deck of the aircraft carrier after landing.

Five sailors on the carrier deck were hurt, and one crew member was rescued. The vibrations were not produced by anything, according to the crash summary contained in a Naval Safety Center document.

Unbalanced rotor blades, according to Michael Canders, a retired US military helicopter pilot and the director of the Aviation Center at Farmingdale State College in New York, could have been the reason.

“Everything has to be carefully regulated to avoid these kinds of excessive vibrations,” he explained.

According to The San Diego Tribune, the bodies of the five crew members that died were discovered on September 5. Two pilots, an aircrewman, and two corpsmen from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8, based at the Naval Air Station North Island, were among those killed.

“The loss of five sailors and those injured in the MH-60S helicopter crash off the coast of Southern California has deeply grieved us. In a message uploaded on Twitter, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said, “We stand beside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve.”

Before shifting its focus to recovery, the Navy said it put in more than 72 hours of coordinated efforts, including 34 hours of search and rescue missions. The fatal accident is the subject of an investigation.

On September 4, the Navy announced that the missing crewmembers had been deemed dead and that the search efforts had shifted to recovery attempts. About 70 miles (112 kilometers) off the coast of San Diego, the chopper sank.

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, a 29-year-old pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a 28-year-old pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F.