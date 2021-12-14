The Navy claims at a hearing that the alleged ship arsonist was ‘disgruntled’ before the fire.

Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyers Mays, the alleged arsonist, was “disgruntled” after dropping out of Navy SEAL training before igniting the fire that wrecked the USS Bonhomme Richard last year, according to Navy prosecutors.

Mays will face a military trial if it is ruled that there is adequate evidence in the hearing. In connection with the event, he was charged with aggravated arson and wilful hazarding of a vessel.

Mays was unhappy at being posted to the Bonhomme Richard, and lied about his SEAL training to family and friends, according to prosecutor Commander Rich Federico. Prosecutors also claimed that Mays used profane language with officers the day before the incident.

Mays denied setting fire to the Bonhomme Richard, hurting dozens of people on board, for nearly five days. He talked about assisting firemen, alerting a crew member about the fire, and helping to put it out, according to court filings.

His attorneys claimed that the government failed to properly share the evidence acquired against him. Defense lawyers said the Navy only recently handed over 28,000 pages of documents and hours of video to the defense, which they were unable to analyze before the hearing on Monday.

The fire started on July 12, 2020, in the 840-foot amphibious assault ship’s bottom storage compartment when it was parked at Naval Base San Diego. It was receiving a $250 million, two-year renovation.

At the time of the fire, there were approximately 160 sailors and officers aboard the ship, and over 60 servicemen and civilians suffered minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. The ship was dismantled due to significant structural, electrical, and mechanical problems.

Mays was deployed to the ship after falling out of Navy SEAL training. According to investigations, he was described by some fellow sailors as a person who despised the Navy.

Mays has maintained his innocence, telling investigators that he assisted in putting out the fire, which blew noxious smoke for five days over San Diego.

Officials examining the ship’s damage discovered indications of tampering in three of the ship’s four fire stations: According to court filings, fire hoses had been disconnected and one had been cut.

Uncapped bottles carrying minor amounts were also discovered by the investigators. This is a condensed version of the information.