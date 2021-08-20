The Naval Academy has expelled 18 students and sanctioned 82 others for cheating on the Physics Final Exam.

After an inquiry discovered they had cheated on a physics final test in December, the US Naval Academy dismissed 18 midshipmen and sanctioned 82 others, officials said.

Officials noted that the use of outside materials was prohibited during the exam due to written and spoken guidelines. 105 midshipmen were identified as having possibly downloaded prohibited materials, according to an inquiry. According to the Associated Press, four were deemed not to have broken the prohibition, while one is still awaiting a final decision.

Officials said on Friday that 18 of those found in violation had been expelled. The remaining 82 people who disobeyed the honor code were disciplined and required to participate in a five-month honor remediation program.

Officials added that when 653 midshipmen took the final exam for General Physics I via a website in December, they were not allowed to use any other sources, including other websites. Officials claimed the superintendent initiated an investigation after finding that outside sources may have been used. Officials claimed the infractions were discovered through a variety of sources, including midshipmen’s talks on an online chat site.

“Character development is a lifelong process, and midshipmen must choose to live honorably every day in order to earn the trust that comes with a Navy or Marine Corps commission. In a statement, Superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck remarked, “This episode indicates that we must place a greater emphasis on character and integrity throughout the brigade.”

The epidemic necessitated exam flexibility, and investigations discovered that the physics department adopted precautions to prevent cheating, with explicit instructions prohibiting the use of outside resources, officials said. Inadequate proctoring was the most serious flaw discovered by the investigators.

If an electronic device is required, a proctor must be able to view each midshipman’s screen or a browser security feature must be activated, according to the school. Officials said the academy will prohibit websites if a majority of professors agrees that the risk of misuse outweighs the instructional value. At the start of each examination, midshipmen will compose and sign an honor pledge.

In April, there was a one-day "honor conference" with rigorous training and debates on honor, and organizers indicated this academic year will see a renewed focus on character and professional growth.