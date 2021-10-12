The nation’s second-largest school district has postponed the COVID vaccine deadline for employees.

Local media sites reported this week that the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has pushed back its COVID-19 immunization mandate deadline for district employees.

Rather of keeping to its original October 15 deadline, the LAUSD said on its website that all staff must be at least partially vaccinated by that date, but would not be fired if they are fully vaccinated by November 15.

According to the district, “the effective date of dismissal for employees without a record of any immunization by October 15, 2021 will not be prior to November 1, 2021.” “Employees will continue to be paid until October 31, 2021.” When approached for comment on Tuesday, a LAUSD representative directed The Washington Newsday to the district’s website’s amended deadlines, saying that the health and safety of everyone in the district’s population “is of greatest significance.” LAUSD students and workers “will continue to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing through the end of the first semester,” according to the spokesman, in addition to the updated immunization dates for district employees. Megan Reilly, the district’s interim superintendent, said in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times that the system is working to keep schools safe while keeping as much of its present staff as possible.

“We don’t want people to lose their jobs,” Reilly told the New York Times, adding that the district’s workforce is “one of our most valuable assets.”

Nonetheless, she stated that “there isn’t an infinite amount of time” for LAUSD employees who have not yet been vaccinated to reconsider their decision. “If people aren’t vaccinated, they won’t be allowed to join the district,” Reilly told the outlet. Employees who are unvaccinated and want to preserve their employment must change their vaccination status this week, she said.

In August, Reilly announced the district’s plan to require all staff to acquire the flu vaccine due to the ongoing pandemic. In September, LAUSD broadened the requirement to cover all eligible pupils.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has recently declared that once the vaccines have been completely approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, all kids will be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19, making California the first state to add the vaccine to its list of mandatory immunizations. This is a condensed version of the information.