The nation’s largest bank has severed ties with a conservative group, canceling a Donald Trump Jr. event.

The country’s largest bank has severed connections with a Missouri conservative group, forcing an event featuring Donald Trump Jr. to be canceled on the spot.

The conservative Defense of Liberty political action group hosted an event on December 3 in St. Charles, Missouri, featuring the son of former President Donald Trump. Until the deal went apart, WePay, a payment processor operated by JPMorgan Chase, was purportedly utilized to handle the event’s ticket transactions.

WePay informed Defense of Liberty founder Paul Curtman, a former Republican state representative, in a message that it would no longer do business with his group due to an alleged violation of terms of service and had refunded $30,000 in payments already processed for the event, according to the Missouri Independent.

According to reports, the message says, “It appears you’re using WePay Payments for one or more of the activities forbidden by our terms of service.” “More particularly, we are unable to process for hate, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, financial exploitation of a crime, or things or actions that encourage, promote, assist, or advise others regarding the same” according to the terms of service. The terms of service in question can be found on the WePay website under the heading “Illegal.” “Deceptive, unfair, or predatory tactics” and “forced child labor/human trafficking, slavery” are among the other offenses listed under this category. It’s unclear why the Defense of Liberty PAC was determined to be involved in “illegal” conduct.

"My personal sense of why they did this is along the same lines we've seen in our culture in recent years," Curtman told the news organization. "There is an attempt to suppress or shut down anyone who has a different political viewpoint." "I can't think of a single case where anything we've done at any of these events has infringed on one of their terms of service," he continued. "They're attempting to bring us to a halt because they don't agree with our views." Former Republican state senator Jim Lembke, who worked on the event with the group, allegedly estimated that the Trump Jr. appearance would draw 3,000 attendees. Ticket prices ranged from $70 to $250, with guests able to participate in.