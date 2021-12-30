The National Weather Service explains why New Year’s Eve will be the warmest on record.

The Met Office has revealed why this year’s New Year’s Eve is expected to be the hottest ever.

The weather service predicts an unseasonably warm finish to the year, with temperatures reaching 15 degrees Celsius.

According to Mirror Online, this could beat the previous high of 14.8C set in Colwyn Bay on December 31, 2011.

Warm air from the Azores and the central Atlantic is blowing towards the UK, causing the temperatures to rise.

The milder temperatures, according to Craig Snell of the Met Office, were “entirely due to the wind direction.”

“We had some cold northerly winds earlier in the month,” he continued, “but the winds are blowing in from the south west now, and you can track the air back to the Azores and the central Atlantic.”

“Because it’s still quite hot there at this time of year, we’re taking advantage of the cooler air being brought up to the UK.”

“It means it’s unusually mild for this time of year, especially in the UK’s South West.”

We’re keeping a close check on the weather on New Year’s Eve, because the previous record (14.8°C) is in jeopardy.

“However, it appears that the change (to cooler weather) will occur on Bank Holiday morning.”

“As the winds shift, temperatures will return to normal, with a smidgeon below normal in the north of the United Kingdom.”

The warm weather is predicted to linger through the end of the week, before temperatures begin to decrease in the New Year.

“There is a pattern for temperatures to recover closer to normal after New Year’s Eve,” Mr Snell noted.

“It’s hardly surprising, given the above-average temperatures.”