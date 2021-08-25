The National Trust worries that climate change may make the UK too hot for visitors.

According to research from the National Trust, summer holiday visitation to British tourist attractions may suffer as a result of climate change, as hotter weather deter people.

If action is not made to reduce the climate gases that are causing rising temperatures, tourism destinations may suffer increased overcrowding at certain times of the year and temporary closures due to heat, flooding, and storms, according to the charity.

In hot weather, travelers may need to adjust their strategy, such as avoiding going out during the hottest periods of the day, like in southern Europe.

Before the epidemic, more than 85 million people visited 170 of the National Trust’s coastal and countryside locations, castles, stately homes, gardens, and historic structures in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

It combined visitation data with weather conditions and discovered that a characteristic “National Trust day” is one with temperatures of 21°C (70°F), low winds, and very little rain across all of its locations.

It was also discovered that around 20°C (68°F), individuals favored visits to indoor properties, and that when the temperature rises above that, the number of people choosing to visit stately mansions and other historic structures begins to diminish.

People rush to outdoor sites, notably beaches and coasts, in warmer weather, about 24°C (75°F), but once temperatures reach 28°C (82°F), numbers drop considerably (82F).

Climate change, according to the National Trust, might result in more visitation to properties during current “off peak” seasons when spring and autumn get warmer and summer becomes too hot.

The organization warned that when hot days become more common as a result of global warming, the UK’s multibillion-pound tourism industry may suffer as a result of fewer people preferring to visit inside tourist attractions during the summer.

The analysis also predicts that the tourism high season could move from the current peak months of July and August to October.

The National Trust has cautioned that the £127 billion tourism industry in the United Kingdom may not be prepared for the extreme weather that warming temperatures will bring.

If greenhouse gas emissions are not drastically decreased, a growing number of stately mansions and other indoor venues may be forced to close more frequently as a result of climate-related extreme heat or storms.

