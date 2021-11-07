The National Trust has called for a ban on peat-based products.

As part of efforts to combat the effects of climate change, National Trust organizations around the world are pushing for a ban on the use of peat in compost.

Healthy peatlands, according to the National Trust, operate as carbon sinks, trapping carbon to help alleviate the effects of climate change while also assisting in flood control and encouraging flora that can offer homes for wildlife.

Organisations from 19 nations, including Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and Indonesia, are urging their combined eight million members to abandon peat-based products in favor of more sustainable alternatives.

“We are all taking action in our organizations to eradicate the use of peat in our gardens and in our supply chains – but we can’t end this practice alone,” National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said.

“Today, I join a number of foreign National Trust organizations in urging our members to shop at garden centres for peat-free compost to use in their gardens and to check whether the plants they are buying are peat-free.”

“It is only through such a concerted effort that we will be able to unite in the battle against climate change.”

“We also need the government to step up and play a role by enacting legislation prohibiting the sale of peat-based products.”