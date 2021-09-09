The National Television Awards 2021 results and winners are listed below.
Tonight marks the return of the National Television Awards, which honors a year of television.
The star-studded event will be broadcast live on ITV, with new NTA host Joel Dommett presiding over the festivities.
The inaugural Authored Documentary Prize is being competed for by five famous names who have shared their personal struggles.
The NTA off-the-shoulder dress worn by Holly Willoughby dominates the show.
The Covid-focused state-of-the-nation shows are the most powerful. Kate Garraway: I’m looking for Derek. Harvey and I, Katie Price Rob Burrow: My Year with MND, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, and a program by a man whose campaigning made political waves: Rob Burrow: My Year with MND, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, plus a show by a guy whose campaigning made political waves: Rob Burrow: My Year with Marcus Rashford is feeding the children of the United Kingdom.
Each of the four New Drama contenders became a great word-of-mouth success.
Normal People had us pulling for an intense teenage romance while Des gave us a glimpse inside the mind of a violent narcissist.
Regency-era Bridgerton was a wonderful diversion, and It’s a Sin brought us to tears.
The Masked Singer confronts heavy competition in the Talent Show category from current award-winner Strictly Come Dancing, entertainment powerhouse Britain’s Got Talent, and cult favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
All of the nominees and winners for the National Television Awards 2021 are listed below, and the list will be updated as soon as the results are announced.
Showcase of Challenges
Who Dares Wins in Celebrity SAS
Love Island is a reality show that airs on
The Great British Bake Off is a baking competition in the United Kingdom.
The Great British Sewing Bee is a competition that takes place every year in the United Kingdom
A brand-new drama
Bridgerton
Des
It Is An Offense
Ordinary People
Showcase of Talent
Britain’s Got Talent is a talent show that takes place in the United Kingdom
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is a British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Strictly Come Dancing is a British television show that focuses on ballroom dancing.
The Masked Singer is a fictional character.
Documentary created by the author
Kate Garraway: I’m looking for Derek.
Harvey and I, Katie Price
Marcus Rashford: Feeding the Children of the United Kingdom
My Year With MND, by Rob Burrow
Our Silent Emergency, by Roman Kemp
Return of the Drama
Please contact the midwife.
In the Line of Duty
The Throne
Unforgotten
Presenter on Television
Alison Hammond is a British actress.
Ant and Dec are a comedy duo.
Walsh, Bradley
Willoughby, Holly
Piers Morgan is a British journalist.
Factual
Caroline Flack: A Biography of Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino, and Fred: A Road Trip Through America
For the Love of Dogs by Paul O’Grady
Dramatic Presentation
Line of Duty – Adrian Dunbar
Des – David Tennant
Line of Duty – Martin Compston
It’s A Sin by Olly Alexander
Line of Duty – Vicky McClure
The Bruce Forsyth Award for Entertainment
Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant & Dec
Taskmaster
Graham Norton Presents
Drama in a series
Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Performance in a Serial Drama
Hollyoaks’ Billy Price
EastEnders’ Danny Dyer
Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher
Coronation Street’s Sally Carman
Show with a Quiz
Defeat the Pursuers
Catching a Celebrity
A Penny’s Worth
The Wheel by Michael McIntyre
Newcomer
Emmerdale’s Emile John
Coronation Street’s Jude Riordan
Casualty – Olivia D’Lima
Hollyoaks’ Rhiannon Clements
EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis
Daytime
Women with a lot of free time
The Pursuit
The Service Center
Today’s Date
Comedy
After Death
Dinner on a Friday
Education on the subject of sex
The Vicar General of. “The summary has come to an end.”