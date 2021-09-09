The National Television Awards 2021 results and winners are listed below.

Tonight marks the return of the National Television Awards, which honors a year of television.

The star-studded event will be broadcast live on ITV, with new NTA host Joel Dommett presiding over the festivities.

The inaugural Authored Documentary Prize is being competed for by five famous names who have shared their personal struggles.

The NTA off-the-shoulder dress worn by Holly Willoughby dominates the show.

The Covid-focused state-of-the-nation shows are the most powerful. Kate Garraway: I’m looking for Derek. Harvey and I, Katie Price Rob Burrow: My Year with MND, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, and a program by a man whose campaigning made political waves: Rob Burrow: My Year with MND, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, plus a show by a guy whose campaigning made political waves: Rob Burrow: My Year with Marcus Rashford is feeding the children of the United Kingdom.

Each of the four New Drama contenders became a great word-of-mouth success.

Normal People had us pulling for an intense teenage romance while Des gave us a glimpse inside the mind of a violent narcissist.

Regency-era Bridgerton was a wonderful diversion, and It’s a Sin brought us to tears.

The Masked Singer confronts heavy competition in the Talent Show category from current award-winner Strictly Come Dancing, entertainment powerhouse Britain’s Got Talent, and cult favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

All of the nominees and winners for the National Television Awards 2021 are listed below, and the list will be updated as soon as the results are announced.

Showcase of Challenges

Who Dares Wins in Celebrity SAS

Love Island is a reality show that airs on

The Great British Bake Off is a baking competition in the United Kingdom.

The Great British Sewing Bee is a competition that takes place every year in the United Kingdom

A brand-new drama

Bridgerton

Des

It Is An Offense

Ordinary People

Showcase of Talent

Britain’s Got Talent is a talent show that takes place in the United Kingdom

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is a British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Strictly Come Dancing is a British television show that focuses on ballroom dancing.

The Masked Singer is a fictional character.

Documentary created by the author

Kate Garraway: I’m looking for Derek.

Harvey and I, Katie Price

Marcus Rashford: Feeding the Children of the United Kingdom

My Year With MND, by Rob Burrow

Our Silent Emergency, by Roman Kemp

Return of the Drama

Please contact the midwife.

In the Line of Duty

The Throne

Unforgotten

Presenter on Television

Alison Hammond is a British actress.

Ant and Dec are a comedy duo.

Walsh, Bradley

Willoughby, Holly

Piers Morgan is a British journalist.

Factual

Caroline Flack: A Biography of Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino, and Fred: A Road Trip Through America

For the Love of Dogs by Paul O’Grady

Dramatic Presentation

Line of Duty – Adrian Dunbar

Des – David Tennant

Line of Duty – Martin Compston

It’s A Sin by Olly Alexander

Line of Duty – Vicky McClure

The Bruce Forsyth Award for Entertainment

Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant & Dec

Taskmaster

Graham Norton Presents

Drama in a series

Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Performance in a Serial Drama

Hollyoaks’ Billy Price

EastEnders’ Danny Dyer

Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher

Coronation Street’s Sally Carman

Show with a Quiz

Defeat the Pursuers

Catching a Celebrity

A Penny’s Worth

The Wheel by Michael McIntyre

Newcomer

Emmerdale’s Emile John

Coronation Street’s Jude Riordan

Casualty – Olivia D’Lima

Hollyoaks’ Rhiannon Clements

EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis

Daytime

Women with a lot of free time

The Pursuit

The Service Center

Today’s Date

Comedy

After Death

Dinner on a Friday

Education on the subject of sex

The Vicar General of. “The summary has come to an end.”