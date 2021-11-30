The National Museums of Liverpool has launched a tablet loan program to assist senior citizens.

The House of Memories at the National Museums of Liverpool is an award-winning dementia awareness initiative.

The organization has launched a new initiative called Connect My Memories, which aims to help solitary seniors develop new digital skills, relationships, and hobbies.

National Museums Liverpool hopes that by lending out tablets, elderly people’s chances will be expanded and their bonds with one another would be reinforced.

The Wondrous Place exhibition at the Museum of Liverpool has reopenedConnect My Memories also intends to combat social, financial, and digital marginalization by collaborating with local networks to provide resources to older people, families, unpaid caregivers, community workers, and volunteers who may not have them.

The My House of Memories app, a museum-based resource co-created by persons living with dementia and their carers, will be introduced in digital training sessions.

The software has over 35,000 downloads and now features versions tailored for consumers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore. It uses museum objects and people’s own photographs to assist activate people’s recollections of the past.

It also assists people in forming bonds with their families and caregivers, which can make a significant difference in their life.

“If you are living with dementia, life is that little bit better if you have a caring community around you that is working to assist find methods for you to live well,” said Carol Rogers MBE, director of House of Memories.

“While we hope for a cure for dementia in the near future and that clinically more can be done to support people, we believe that Connect My Memories and all of our work at House of Memories can help develop connections and give a sense of wellness to those living with dementia in the community.”

“With financing from the Big Give Christmas Challenge, Medicash, The Geoffrey and Pauline Martin Trust, The Ravensdale Trust, The Rimmer Memorial Charitable Trust, The Castanea Trust, FPC, and Anchor Hanover, we were able to make Connect My Memories a reality.”

Tommy Dunne BEM is a former railway manager who now devotes his time to promote dementia awareness and is a Connect My Memories loan participant.