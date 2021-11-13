The National Museums Liverpool is hosting events in honor of Remembrance Day.

The National Museums of Liverpool has a few things planned for Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

There is something for everyone, from crafts to exhibitions.

Take a look at the history of the Wars in Liverpool to understand how much our city was impacted by the horrors they brought.

Visitors to the Museum of Liverpool can commemorate Remembrance Week by participating in free activities or visiting the Waterfront to Western Front exhibition, which tells the story of Liverpool’s involvement in the First World War.

Blitzed Liverpool Lives is an exhibition that uses images and personal testimonies to highlight the damage that the Blitz wreaked on the city.

In images, this exhibition depicts the devastation that the Blitz wreaked on the lives of Liverpool residents and the city.

Liverpool had the second highest number of civilian casualties in air attacks in the UK, and press accounts often didn’t portray the complete story due to censorship.

The people of Liverpool; those impacted by the Blitz – their recollections, problems with the aftermath, and how they rebuilt their lives in the face of a horrible onslaught – are at the heart of this exhibition.

In a thoughtful craft session for adults and children, make a beautiful poppy to mourn lives lost.

This craft workshop is open to the entire family.

It will be held in two sessions on November 13 and 14, from 11.30 a.m. to noon and from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

With our handling collections and craft, learn about Liverpool’s First and Second World War experiences.

This will take place on November 13 and 14 from 11.30 a.m. to noon.