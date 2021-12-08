The national media reacted to Liverpool’s win over Milan with phrases like “laughed in the face of the Group of Death.”

A much-changed Liverpool side made history by coming back from a goal down to defeat AC Milan 2-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side scored goals through Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi to become the first English team to win all six of their Champions League group games.

Despite the fact that Milan knew that a win would have qualified them for the last 16 if other results had gone their way, the Reds came away with another three points.

Here’s how the national media reacted to Liverpool’s triumph at the San Siro, despite the fact that they made eight changes from the side that beat Wolves at the weekend.

Only Liverpool, out of a group of European heavyweights, lived up to the hype in the end. As Liverpool became the first English side to win all six games in a Champions League group, Jürgen Klopp’s patchwork outfit dominated Milan, just as more familiar lineups dominated Atlético Madrid and Porto.

Mohamed Salah added to his impressive list of achievements by scoring his 20th goal of the season as Liverpool came back from behind to defeat the Italian giants with a goal to spare. Klopp had so much time on his hands at San Siro that he granted academy graduates Conor Bradley and Max Woltman late cameos to remember.

With his second triumph in four days, Divock Origi, the “legend,” as his manager likes to call him, completed the clean sweep. Liverpool made a mockery of a purportedly difficult group, finishing 11 points ahead of the Spanish champions, 13 points ahead of the joint Primeira Liga leaders, and 14 points ahead of the Serie A leaders.

Divock Origi’s status as a Liverpool cult hero was well established before this week, but he added another crucial goal to his showreel at San Siro.

He stooped to head in a winner that assured Jürgen Klopp’s side became the first English team to escape from the Champions League group stage with a perfect record, only four days after rescuing his team-mates with a last-gasp winner at Wolves.

Origi's goal in the 2019 final may not have been as memorable, but he keeps reminding us of it.