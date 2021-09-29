The national media reacted positively to Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Porto, calling it “an unmistakable swagger.”

Liverpool’s flawless start to the Champions League continues with a 5-1 away win over Porto, moving them to the top of Group B.

Mohamed Salah and substitute Roberto Firmino each scored twice, with Sadio Mane also scoring, while Curtis Jones was praised for his impactful performance.

Here’s a look at what the national press thought of Liverpool’s thrashing at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Independent’s Melissa Reddy

On Tuesday night, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino were the familiar scorers, though Diogo Costa didn’t put up much of a fight.

He did a terrible job impersonating a goalkeeper, and the only criticism of Liverpool’s performance is that they did not mercilessly compel the result to reflect their dominance.

That is the only criticism that can be leveled at a confident and sweat-free 5-1 victory that was probably a gesture of goodwill to Porto.

The Merseysiders always manage to confuse a generally resilient, steely team into a huge mess in Champions League games, which shouldn’t be this easy.

Jurgen Klopp has two new untouchables for Man City, but Firmino’s presence raises questions.

Daily Mirror’s Jacob Leeks

If there was any doubt that Mohamed Salah deserved a lucrative new contract, he demonstrated it once again against Porto.

Last season, the Egyptian was the driving force behind the Reds’ attack, and he’s off to a strong start this season, scoring six goals in eight matches.

Salah was on the scoresheet again against Porto, having just broken Roger Hunt’s record of becoming the quickest player to achieve 100 top-flight goals for the club.

He turned in Diogo Costa’s spilled Curtis Jones’ shot to give Liverpool their second Champions League victory in a row.

Salah’s goal after 18 minutes made him the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive games since April 2018, which he did himself.

Daily Mail, Dominic King

The visiting fans began singing an old tune from a high vantage point in the stadium, one they had heard many times before.

The visiting fans began singing an old tune from a high vantage point in the stadium, one they had heard many times before.

This may be the first time Liverpool fans have started singing about being the side "that's going to win the European Cup," but Jurgen Klopp's swagger is apparent.